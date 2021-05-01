Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.64. 430,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,900. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average is $141.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

