Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $760 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.74 million.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ALNY stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 430,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.75.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

