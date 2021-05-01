Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,915.40. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

