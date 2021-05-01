Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $17.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $17.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $14.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $84.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $84.42 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,906.69. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.