Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.67

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €43.67 ($51.38) and traded as high as €47.56 ($55.95). Alstom shares last traded at €45.95 ($54.06), with a volume of 1,440,196 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.89 ($59.87).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.67.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

