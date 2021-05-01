Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

