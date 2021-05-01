Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of AIMC opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

