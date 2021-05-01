Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AWCMY stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Alumina’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

