Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. 660,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,125. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

