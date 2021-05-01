American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Down 33.2% in April

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,400 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 943,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of AFG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.86. 529,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $125.36.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in American Financial Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 165.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

