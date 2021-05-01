American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.22

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $49.19, with a volume of 11204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 314.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 218,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

