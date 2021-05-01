American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%.

Shares of AMT opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.12 and its 200-day moving average is $229.49. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.92.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

