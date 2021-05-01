American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%.
Shares of AMT opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.12 and its 200-day moving average is $229.49. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.
In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
