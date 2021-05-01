American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

American Water Works has increased its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.24. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

