Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $798.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.