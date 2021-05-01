Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $0.78 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $798.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit