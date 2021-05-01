Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of AGTC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 915,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit