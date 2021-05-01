Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of AGTC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 915,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

