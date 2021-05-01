Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. 971,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,632. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

