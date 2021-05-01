Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.61 and the highest is $5.80. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $22.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $24.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $25.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.38. The company had a trading volume of 269,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $93.38 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.71 and a 200-day moving average of $328.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

