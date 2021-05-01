Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Antares Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.79. 623,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,527. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.74 million, a P/E ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $6,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

