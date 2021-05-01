Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report sales of $70.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.70 million to $72.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $282.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $289.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $302.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $322.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $18.61 on Friday. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,877,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Clarus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

