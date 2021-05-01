Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

