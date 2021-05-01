Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post $2.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report earnings per share of $2.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.50. General Dynamics posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

NYSE GD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,934. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

