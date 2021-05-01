Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post $197.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.60 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $882.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $879.85 million to $890.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $975.07 million, with estimates ranging from $954.07 million to $993.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 400,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $73.05.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 19,694.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Globus Medical by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

