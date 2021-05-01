Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report sales of $59.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.38 million to $60.50 million. Inseego posted sales of $56.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $282.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $287.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.11 million, with estimates ranging from $318.21 million to $373.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSG shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Inseego has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 366,298 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 160,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

