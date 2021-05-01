Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million.

NVGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Navigator by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Navigator by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 85,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,188. Navigator has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $590.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.09 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.