Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.35. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 341.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million.

TVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 225,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,984. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

