Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbia Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Columbia Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

CLBK opened at $18.27 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,178 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

