Analysts Offer Predictions for FireEye, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FireEye in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for FireEye’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of FEYE opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

