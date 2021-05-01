Analysts Set Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $10,775,000.

ABCM opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

