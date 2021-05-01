Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $14.97

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,894,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,646. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.