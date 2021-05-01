Analysts Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT at $195.71

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.10. 762,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,091. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. Research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

