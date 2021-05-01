Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $23.33

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $941.24 million, a PE ratio of -227.89 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

