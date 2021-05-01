Analyzing Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

58.2% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Aytu Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Aytu Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu Biopharma has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avid Bioservices and Aytu Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aytu Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 19.02%. Aytu Biopharma has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.74%. Given Aytu Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aytu Biopharma is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Aytu Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $59.70 million 21.81 -$10.47 million ($0.27) -79.28 Aytu Biopharma $27.63 million 4.28 -$13.62 million N/A N/A

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than Aytu Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Aytu Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices 0.20% 0.31% 0.13% Aytu Biopharma -32.73% -25.20% -13.80%

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Aytu Biopharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. The company also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing, and characterization. It serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a process development and manufacturing agreement with Oragenics, Inc. to develop coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension. It also offers ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia; and MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.