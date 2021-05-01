Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Update

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Friday. Andes Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Andes Gold Company Profile

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

