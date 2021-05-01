Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Update

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Friday. Andes Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Andes Gold Company Profile
