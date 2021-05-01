Anoncoin Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 85.1% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $505,833.15 and $215.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

