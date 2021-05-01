Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.74 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

