Anyswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.24 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $4.52 or 0.00007859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 130.4% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $84.24 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00062975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00282219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.18 or 0.01081899 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.00719780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,382.98 or 0.99782042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.