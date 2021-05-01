Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLS. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,250,704 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

