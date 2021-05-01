Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $165.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.