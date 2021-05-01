APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Cap of $18.96 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 56% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00004361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.96 million and $1.83 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.40 or 0.01087261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.00724101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,502.30 or 0.99968464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

