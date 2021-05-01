ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.69.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,027,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

