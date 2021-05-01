ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.61 ($31.31).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

