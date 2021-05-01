ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of AMSIY stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

