Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $138.70 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $84.36 and a 52-week high of $140.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.58.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.