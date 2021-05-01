Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 70.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

