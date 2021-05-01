Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $114.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73.

