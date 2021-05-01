Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $373,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50.

