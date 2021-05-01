Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 100 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL opened at $262.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.43 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

