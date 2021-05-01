Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 709 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

