Ares Management Co. (ARES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on June 30th

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Ares Management has increased its dividend by 41.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ARES opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

