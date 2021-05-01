Argo Group International (ARGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARGO opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

